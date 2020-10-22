Homes evacuated and cars stranded after Aberdeenshire flooding
Emergency services were called out to rescue people stranded by overnight flooding in the north east.
Residents were evacuated from flooded properties and cars were stranded in water following heavy rain in the area.
A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain is in force until 11:00 for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, and Perth and Kinross. One for Moray and the Inverness area expired at 08:00.
The heavy rain is expected to continue throughout Thursday morning.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of flooding in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, from about 04:50.
Residents were rescued from six properties.
The heavy rainfall has also led to problems on the roads.
In Angus, the A92 was closed following flooding after three cars were stuck in water between Arbroath and Montrose at about 04:10.
The fire service went to the scene, however there were no reports of any injuries.
There was also flooding on the A90 at Toll of Birness in Aberdeenshire. Police advised motorists to drive with care in the area.