Workers taken off North Sea rig after positive Covid test
- Published
Fourteen people have been removed from a North Sea oil and gas platform after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19.
Shell said a crew member who had left the Nelson platform last Friday had since tested positive.
Close contacts were taken off the installation, which is still producing, on Sunday.
Shell said it had activated its procedures for minimising the risk of further infections on the platform.
Nelson is about 124 miles (200km) north east of Aberdeen.