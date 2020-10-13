Greenpeace protest on factory trawler fishing off Orkney
- Published
Greenpeace activists have boarded a fishing boat in the North Sea and prevented it from operating in what they said were protected waters.
The environmental group said the Helen Mary was fishing in the Central Fladen marine protected area east of Orkney.
Activists boarded the German-registered factory trawler, which can process its catch onboard, from the Greenpeace ship Esperanza.
They then hung a banner reading: "Ban supertrawlers now."
Greenpeace said it used radio transmissions to ask the skipper to stop fishing and boarded after their pleas were ignored.
Last year, the same vessel was detained at sea by Marine Scotland on suspected fishery offences.