RAF Lossiemouth's £75m revamped runway opens
RAF Lossiemouth in Moray has been reopened to aircraft following a £75m revamp of the station's runways.
The runways were constructed for fast jets such as Tornadoes and more recently Typhoons.
After being stripped and resurfaced, they can now handle the take off and landings of larger, multi-engine aircraft.
RAF Lossiemouth is to be the base for a fleet of nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes, as well as Typhoons.
The first of US-built Poseidon aircraft have been stationed at nearby Kinloss Barracks, a former RAF station, and are due to arrive at Lossiemouth later on Tuesday.
A squadron of Typhoons, whose crews carry out quick reaction alert (QRA) missions, are to returned to Lossiemouth after being temporarily based at Leuchars in Fife.
QRAs frequently involve interceptions of Russian military aircraft detected flying near airspace of "Nato interest".
Also, returning to Lossiemouth is a training squadron of Typhoons temporarily stationed at Kinloss.
The first of the Typhoons were back at the Moray station on Monday.
Work on the runways began at the start of the year and continued through the coronavirus lockdown.
Separately, a £132m facility has been constructed for the Poseidon aircraft.
It can house three aircraft for maintenance while the remainder of the fleet can be parked outside.