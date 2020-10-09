Shetland kirks: Church of Scotland confirms first sales
By Daniel Bennett
BBC Scotland
- Published
The first kirk sales have been confirmed by the Church of Scotland following a decision to shut two-thirds of its buildings in Shetland.
North Roe and Uyeasound churches have both been sold for a combined value of more than £35,000.
The Church said the final sum for each was above the asking price.
A number of other kirks are under offer, including Quarff kirk and Sand kirk, as part of the Church's plan for closures.
The kirks to be closed were announced in October 2018. From an initial 20 to be closed, this has been reduced to 19.
The Church said the closures were necessary due to national and local financial pressures.
The aim of closing the buildings was to ensure "a more sustainable future" for the decreasing congregations in the isles.
Money raised from the sales will ensure the upkeep of those kirks that will remain open, it said.
"The money that we get from these churches is going to be put back into Shetland," confirmed Rev Lynn Brady, interim Minister in Shetland.
That cash will improve buildings that the Church is keeping and help make them "up to date" and a "centre for the community."
"We're hoping that all the buildings we have will get wi-fi so that we can stream services," she added.
Earlier this year, Shetland was part of a redesign for the Church of Scotland in the region.
It became part of a new presbytery on 1 June 2020 and now forms part of the Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland - the first time the Church in Shetland has joined with a mainland presbytery.
The Church has said Shetland is leading the way with a new way of working, but there have been mixed emotions among congregations.
Shetland Presbytery moderator Andrew John Williamson said it was the end of an era, but hoped the merger would be successful.