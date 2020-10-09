Concern over Huntly care home tea party from Care Inspectorate
- Published
Concern about a tea party during the coronavirus pandemic at a home for the elderly in Aberdeenshire has been expressed by the Care Inspectorate.
Twelve people who attended the tea party lived in different areas of the Balhousie facility in Huntly.
The Care Inspectorate said this did not support people socialising in a smaller bubble to reduce cross-infection risk.
Care and support during the pandemic was graded "weak". Operator Balhousie Care has been contacted for comment.
The report said a hairdressing service was also provided, but at one point four people were in the hairdresser's, and this did not support social distancing.
'Kind and warm'
There was concern about infection control practices.
This included one staff member attending to someone, keeping her gloves on and then going onto touch doors, chairs and residents before removing the gloves.
However, information available to visitors on how to adhere to guidance on keeping safe and stopping cross-contamination was said to be clear.
The report also noted staff engaged with people in a "kind and warm" manner.