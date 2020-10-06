Police name Crimond teenager killed in fatal A90 crash
- Published
Police have named a teenager who died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire on Monday.
Officers confirmed 19-year-old Dylan Irvine, who was from the local area, died after the collision between Crimond and the St Fergus Gas Terminal at about 07:30.
Mr Irvine died at the scene. Another teenager - an 18-year-old man - remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Mr Irvine's family released a statement saying he would be sorely missed.
It said: "Dylan was a loving son, brother and grandson, and was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
"He had an adventurous and outgoing soul and had the biggest heart."
Police appeal
His family thanked the emergency services for their efforts at the scene.
Sgt Chris Smith, of the north road policing unit, said: "We are continuing to support the families of the two men, whilst we continue our investigations into the cause of the crash.
"I would again ask that anyone who has any information regarding the movements of the vehicle or the occupants, who hasn't already been spoken to by police, please contact us."