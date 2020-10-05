Eight people charged over Aberdeen domestic abuse
- Published
Eight people have been arrested in Aberdeen by police targeting "serious domestic abuse".
Police Scotland said one woman and seven men had been charged after a five-day operation in the Mastrick area of the city.
Reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and they are expected to appear in court in due course.
Sgt Lisa Kerr said: "Nobody should live in fear of physical or emotional abuse in their own home."
Officers from the Mastrick community policing team led the operation, with colleagues from Police Scotland's Domestic Abuse Task Force and Grampian Women's Aid.