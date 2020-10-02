Aberdeen railway station £8m revamp to begin later this year
An £8m revamp of Aberdeen railway station is to get under way later this year, ScotRail has said.
Improvements to retail, ticket office and lounge facilities are among the plans.
The project will be completed in stages, with work on the station redevelopment expected to take about a year to complete.
The station has sat in the heart of Aberdeen city centre for more than 150 years.
Bill Reeve, Transport Scotland's director of rail, said: "While our immediate focus is on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, the development work for this £8m investment can be undertaken safely now."
Morrison Construction will carry out the project.
Improvements to the taxi rank area and enhanced cycle parking are also planned.
