Man carried out Aberdeen murder day after jail release
A man has been jailed for 18 years for a murder he carried out just a day after he was freed from prison.
Stuart Quinn, 35, stabbed Alan Geddes 40 times at the victim's home in Aberdeen in December 2019.
The High Court in Glasgow was told Quinn had been freed just the day before the killing, after previous convictions for assault.
Quinn was said to be "upset and crying" on his release and was due to receive help for personal issues.
He travelled to a homeless unit in Aberdeen only to find it was shut, and ended up in a lap dancing club in the city.
The court heard Mr Geddes, 56, was also there with a friend. He chatted with Quinn - who previously worked in offshore life support.
'There's been a killing'
Mr Geddes - a former model - offered to pay for Quinn to stay at a hotel, but it was full. He allowed Quinn into his flat in the city's Ruthrieston Crescent.
Prosecutor Bernard Ablett said: "Neighbours were awoken by the sound of incoherent shouting and banging on railings in the communal hall."
One resident then heard Quinn yelling: "Call the police, there's been a killing."
Mr Geddes was lying at the bottom of stairs. He suffered "multiple and significant" injuries.
Police arrived to find Quinn clutching a knife, which he threw down, and admitted what he had done.
'Very violent death'
Quinn initially stated he had stabbed Mr Geddes in "self defence".
But the court was told Mr Geddes had injuries suggesting he tried to "ward off" the killer.
Quinn's lawyer said he had been working offshore before an attack overseas "forever changed him".
He turned to crime at the age of 30 as well as drink and drugs.
Quinn told judge Lady Stacey he was "sorry" as she sentenced him.
She told him: "You took advantage of Mr Geddes, who let you into his own home because you had nowhere to go.
"This led to him meeting a very violent death at your hands."