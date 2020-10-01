Stranded Lossiemouth holidaymakers rescued by lifeboat Published duration 46 minutes ago

image copyright JASPERIMAGE image caption The couple were brought to safety in an inflatable dinghy

Two holidaymakers were rescued by lifeboat after they became stranded at Lossiemouth's east beach on Wednesday.

The lifeboat crew from Buckie used an inflatable dinghy to pick up the couple, a man and a woman, after they called for help at about 21:00.

The footbridge leading to the beach has been taken out of use for safety reasons.

Some people wade across the water to avoid a long detour to the beach but risk becoming stranded.

Work on a replacement bridge is ongoing.

Moray Council previously said the sheer number of people crossing the footbridge had led to its condition deteriorating.

image caption The footbridge has been taken out of use due to safety issues