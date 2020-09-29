Church buys part of former Aberdeen exhibition centre for £1.79m
A section of the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) was sold to a church for almost £1.8m, BBC Scotland has learned.
It emerged at the start of September that King's Community Church had bought the section facing on to Ellon Road but the price was not revealed.
A Freedom of Information (FoI) request has uncovered that the purchase price was £1,799,585.
Following deductions, Aberdeen City Council received £1,221,406.
The remainder of the Bridge of Don site is still up for sale.
The AECC was replaced by The Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca), which opened last year.
