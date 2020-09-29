Fisherman dies after falling from boat off Stonehaven
- Published
A 45-year-old fisherman has died after falling from a boat four miles east of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.
The coastguard was alerted by the crew of a fishing boat at about 01:55.
Aberdeen and Stonehaven lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter from Inverness were sent to the area. Several nearby commercial vessels also helped with the search after responding to mayday broadcasts.
Police said a man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead.
Inquiries are under way into the full circumstances of the incident.