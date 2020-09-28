Covid in Scotland: Aberdeen University students warned of fines Published duration 17 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright University of Aberdeen

Students at Aberdeen University have been warned that fines could be imposed for coronavirus rule breaches.

The university has written to students following reports of guideline breaches in halls of residence at the weekend.

There is a warning of "robust action" , with fines of up to £250. There is also the potential for further action - including suspension or expulsion.

Aberdeen University said it was in contact with private landlords asking that they report any incidents.

The letter, from acting director of operations Debbie Dyker, states: "I am writing following reports of breaches of national Covid-19 related guidance within private halls this weekend.

"I am disappointed to hear these reports, especially in light of the various communications that have been issued to our community in the last week.

"Given the events of the last few days I want to emphasise that any breaches will not be tolerated, and those found to be breaking the rules will face robust action."

'Safeguard yourself and others'

It adds: "It is incumbent on all of us to follow national guidance as part of the collective effort to safeguard yourself and others, and I hope that you will play your part as a valued member of our university community."

Students in Scotland struggling at university accommodation have been told they can return home.

Education Minister Richard Lochhead has said he does not expect a "mass exodus" after updated guidance was published by the Scottish government.

The guidance also says students can visit parents if there is a "reasonable excuse" such as a family emergency. But short stays without one are still deemed an "offence".

The guidelines were issued after a flood of complaints from students who felt they were trapped in university or college accommodation.