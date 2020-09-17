Aberdeen hospital and cancer project costs up almost £10m Published duration 9 minutes ago

The estimated cost of a new maternity hospital and cancer centre in Aberdeen has risen by another £10m.

The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor cancer centre was originally a £163.7m scheme, but that later rose to £223.6m.

Now, in an update which takes into account coronavirus delays, the estimated cost of the project has been put at £233.2m.

NHS Grampian said it is hoped construction can start in January, pending Scottish government approval.

The buildings would be located next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

The Anchor centre - providing services for haematology and oncology patients - could open in the spring of 2023, followed by the Baird Family Hospital in the winter of that year.

The Baird Family Hospital will provide maternity and breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit and operating theatre.

NHS Grampian described the project as an "exciting new development".

Project director Jackie Bremner said: "Once the business case approvals are in place, plans for the main programme of works will commence. This is an extremely exciting and important milestone which will allow the project to move to construction.

"It is also the result of six years of hard work for hundreds of people including clinical staff, patients, and members of the public, designers, and construction colleagues.