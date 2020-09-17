BBC News

Fatal train derailment 'like Hornby set thrown in air'

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe derailment happened near Stonehaven on 12 August
The train derailment in Aberdeenshire which left three people dead resembled a "Hornby set thrown up in the air", the Transport Secretary has said.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died on 12 August.
The Aberdeen to Glasgow service hit rocks and gravel washed onto the line after heavy rain.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking in the House of Commons.
He made the Hornby comparison when the tragedy was raised by Labour as it pressed about privatisation and UK suppliers in the rail industry.
  • Climate change impact on railways 'accelerating'
  • Work to remove derailed train carriages to begin
  • Crash investigators confirm train struck landslip
An interim report from Network Rail last week said the impact of climate change on its network "is an area that is accelerating faster than our assumptions".
The report also suggested that industry rules for reporting and responding to heavy rainfall should be improved.
image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionBrett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury died after the train left the tracks
Mr Shapps said on Thursday: "I went to the scene of the tragedy. I was taken over in a helicopter. It was like a Hornby train set thrown up in the air.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with, not just the three who died, but those who were injured and the emergency workers and the brave people who rescued them.
"The House will have noticed that I issued the Network Rail interim report on Stonehaven which comes to some very important interim conclusions and I'll update the House further with the full report shortly."
Work involving a 600-tonne lifting crane to remove the carriages has been ongoing.

