Coronavirus: Date for delayed Aberdeen by-election confirmed Published duration 53 minutes ago

image caption Stephen Flynn (centre) was elected as MP for Aberdeen South

A date for a by-election to replace a councillor who became an Aberdeen MP has been confirmed for November.

The SNP's Stephen Flynn won the vote for Aberdeen South in the 2019 General Election.

The by-election is to fill his vacant seat in the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward.

Aberdeen City Council said the vote - postponed from May due to the coronavirus pandemic - will be held on 5 November.

It will bring Kincorth, Nigg and Cove's quoted of elected members back up to four.

Nominations will open on Friday.