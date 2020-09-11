Appeal after cat found inside wheelie bin in Balmedie Published duration 46 minutes ago

image copyright Scottish SPCA image caption The cat's cries were heard by a member of the public

A cat has been found abandoned inside a wheelie bin in Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish SPCA said the older white Persian cat was abandoned inside a box in the bin in the cemetery at Belhelvie Church in Balmedie.

A member of the public who was throwing away some flowers heard the cat's cries.

Inspector Fiona McKenzie from the animal charity said the cat had no collar or micro chip and was in "poor health".

The cat is now being cared for by the Scottish SPCA. The charity is appealing for information.