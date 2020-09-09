Coronavirus: P1 pupils return to school as child did not have virus
Primary one pupils at a Moray school are returning to class after it was confirmed a pupil thought to have contracted Covid-19 did not have it.
The year group was told on Monday not to attend St Gerardine School in Lossiemouth.
Moray Council said, following a re-test, NHS Grampian's health protection team gave the child the all-clear.
A letter has been sent to parents to advise them their children no longer need to self isolate.
