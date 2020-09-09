Shetland Super Puma crash: Inquiry told of pilot concentration issue Published duration 36 minutes ago

image copyright RNLI image caption The Super Puma crashed into the sea in 2013 and overturned

An inquiry into a fatal helicopter crash off Shetland seven years ago has heard pilot concentration has been a longstanding issue.

Expert Steve Jarvis said monitoring of instruments could worsen unconsciously when cockpits were automated.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle, overseeing the inquiry, remarked he was surprised more aircraft were not "dropping from the sky".

Dr Jarvis said the system was generally robust enough to cope with any errors.

The Super Puma helicopter hit the sea in 2013 after its airspeed dropped while approaching Sumburgh.

Passengers Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, died as a result.

Dr Jarvis, an aviation scientist expert in "human factors", told the eighth day of the fatal accident inquiry about his research into "vigilance decrement".

This is the idea that people cannot maintain concentration levels on a task that is even partially automated.

image caption Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle is presiding over the inquiry

Derek Pyle, Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands, said: "I am surprised we do not have helicopters dropping from the sky on a more regular basis".

Dr Jarvis replied: "The whole system is sufficiently resilient".

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report published in 2016 found the flight instruments were not properly monitored.

'Collection of circumstances'

Martin Richardson for the Crown asked if the issue of monitoring by the flight crew was an isolated incident.

Dr Jarvis said monitoring had been an issue over many years.

But he said he believed the Sumburgh accident was a result of a "collection of circumstances" rather than a single point of blame.

"It would be a very rare event", he said.

image caption Four people lost their lives in the 2013 crash

He said it was important to understand why pilots may not notice some things, but described research into this area as "embryonic".

"All pilots are vulnerable to human issues", he said.

'Influenced research'

Mr Richardson asked: "The hindsight created by this accident (Sumburgh) has influenced the research going forward?", and he agreed.

"We have to gain more knowledge", he added.

Sarah Darnley, Duncan Munro and George Allison drowned after the helicopter hit the water.

Gary McCrossan, who had cardiac disease, died from heart failure following the crash.

The inquiry has also heard that one survivor, Samuel Bull, who was believed to be 28, later took his own life after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

A total of 18 people were on board.