A school in Moray has been closed to primary one pupils after a child tested positive for Covid-19.

Moray Council said a deep clean was taking place at St Gerardine Primary in Lossiemouth.

The local authority said the school would be open to all other year groups and families would be informed of any update on the situation.

Families have been given advice on what to do if their child shows symptoms of Covid-19.

Moray Council said: "We appreciate there will be anxiety around returning to school but we must trust the advice of our public health professionals, and the test and protect process to minimise the risk of community transmission.

"If you're contacted by a tracer please follow their advice closely."