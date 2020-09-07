Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Owain Bristow was head of biology at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen

An air and sea search for a missing climber who fell from cliffs in Aberdeenshire has officially ended, police have said.

Owain Bristow, 34, the head of biology at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen, went missing last month.

Emergency services had received a report of a man falling into the water near the Bullers of Buchan beauty spot.

Mr Bristow's father Charles said: "We are all devastated at the loss of Owain. He was dearly loved."

He added: "Owain's enthusiasm for outdoor pursuits and passion for teaching were obvious to all who met him.

"We are touched by the many heartfelt tributes we have received from Owain's friends, colleagues and pupils.

"We would like to thank the Coastguard, RNLI and Police Scotland for all their efforts to find him.''

Det Insp Martin Macdougall said: "Our thoughts are with Owain's family at this time, as they come to terms with a tragic loss.

"Our searches may have concluded for now, but this remains an open missing person investigation and we will act on any information that comes our way."

Robert Gordon's College has been offering support to pupils.