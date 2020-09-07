Image copyright RNLI Image caption The Super Puma crashed in 2013

The pilot of a helicopter which crashed off Shetland with the loss of four lives said "oh no" just before it hit the sea, an inquiry has heard.

Super Puma passengers Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, died in 2013.

A flight simulation of the approach was shown to a fatal accident inquiry.

Pilot Martin Miglans said: "Wow, what's going on here."

The transcript of what he said added: "Wow wow wow oh no oh no no no no."

The nine-minute flight simulation reconstruction of the approach into Sumburgh, featuring some cockpit instrumentation and synchronised with a transcript from the pilot and co-pilot, was shown to the sixth day of the inquiry.

The FAI also heard that Mr Miglans had flown into Sumburgh 28 times in the 12 months before the crash.

Image caption Four people lost their lives in the 2013 crash

Sarah Darnley, Duncan Munro and George Allison drowned.

Gary McCrossan, who had cardiac disease, died from heart failure following the crash.

The inquiry has also heard that one survivor, Samuel Bull, who was believed to be 28, later took his own life after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

A total of 18 people were on board.

The inquiry, which was previously delayed due to coronavirus measures, continues before Derek Pyle, Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands.