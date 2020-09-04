Image copyright RNLI Image caption The Super Puma crashed into the water off Shetland

The pilots of a helicopter which crashed off Shetland were "highly unlikely" to have been able to recover the situation, an inquiry has heard.

Super Puma passengers Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, died in 2013.

A crash investigator described how the speed slowed during the descent.

Alison Campbell said that, at 300ft, it was probably too late to recover.

Ms Campbell, a senior inspector with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) specialising in the operations area, described a "vortex ring".

This is when a helicopter gets caught in the downward draft of its own rotor blades.

She told the fifth day of the fatal accident inquiry the helicopter in question was a "serviceable aircraft that hit the water" so the people operating it were therefore central to the investigation.

Ms Campbell said there was not a "common understanding" of how the approach into Shetland was flown.

She said this could see different pilots do it in different ways, such as at varying speeds.

Ms Campbell said in the "poor" cloudy weather conditions the crew had faced a "challenging situation".

Martin Richardson, for the Crown, asked if by the time they were down to 300ft above sea level was there anything that could be done.

The investigator said it was very difficult to assess, and described the situation known as "vortex ring".

'Downwash from rotors'

She said a helicopter's rotors generate downward draft. That is behind the aircraft when it is travelling forward at speed.

However, she said when the aircraft is slowing down, that downward air can affect performance as that power can instead make the helicopter go down.

She said with little or no forward speed, and "downwash" from the rotors, applying more power from the cockpit would then make it worse.

"I think it's highly unlikely the pilots would have been able to recover at that point," she said.

Ms Campbell said if the crew had been making full use of automated control functions available it was possible "we would not all be sitting here now".

She said the choice of how to make a particular approach could come down the personal preference of pilots, and was dependent on circumstances.

Sarah Darnley, Duncan Munro and George Allison drowned.

Gary McCrossan, who had cardiac disease, died from heart failure following the crash.

The inquiry has also heard that one survivor, Samuel Bull, who was believed to be 28, later took his own life after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

A total of 18 people were on board.

The inquiry, which was previously delayed due to coronavirus measures, continues before Derek Pyle, Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands.