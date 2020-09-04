Image copyright Tait family Image caption Graeme Sutherland, formerly of Thomas Tait and Sons, stands beside the granite roll

An enormous 50-tonne (50,000kg) granite roll measuring almost 10m (32ft), that was part of a former Aberdeenshire paper mill, has found a new home.

Inverurie Paper Mill closed in 2009 with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

The roll played a vital function at the historic mill, squeezing water out of the paper at the early stages of production.

It is being donated by the Tait family, former owners of the mill, to the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

At the time of the closure, the history of papermaking in the town went back more than 150 years.

The mill could produce an estimated 85% of all photocopy and printer paper used in the UK every year.

At the height of production, the roll played a part in producing enough paper to reach from Inverurie to beyond Paris - 800 miles - every day.

Image copyright Tait family

The machine was originally destined for Iran, but the Iranian Revolution left the German manufacturer with a redundant machine so it was bought to Inverurie.

'Won't be forgotten'

Thomas Tait, who was chairman of Thomas Tait and Sons which was founded in 1852, said: "Papermaking was an important part of the working heritage of the Garioch area, and the paper mill played a key role as a significant employer.

"By adding to the Garioch Heritage Centre's collection I hope that the history of a proud industry won't be forgotten in this area."

The granite roll will travel by lorry from its current location at the former paper mill site on Saturday.

It will be placed into position by a 200-tonne lifting crane.