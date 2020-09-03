NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two men seriously injured in Aberdeen stabbing incident

  • 3 September 2020
Back Hilton Road, close to the roundabout with Westburn Drive Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident was at Back Hilton Road

Two men have been taken to hospital with "serious" injuries following a stabbing incident in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at Back Hilton Road, close to the roundabout with Westburn Drive, at about 18:15 on Wednesday.

Police said men aged 30 and 32 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The younger man has been arrested.

A woman, 40, was also taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.

Related Topics