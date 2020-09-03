Image copyright Google Image caption The incident was at Back Hilton Road

Two men have been taken to hospital with "serious" injuries following a stabbing incident in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at Back Hilton Road, close to the roundabout with Westburn Drive, at about 18:15 on Wednesday.

Police said men aged 30 and 32 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The younger man has been arrested.

A woman, 40, was also taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.