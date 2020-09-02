Image caption Aberdeen had a local lockdown for three weeks

The coronavirus outbreak which led to a local lockdown in Aberdeen has been declared officially over by health chiefs.

Bars, cafes and restaurants shut on 5 August after a spike in Covid-19 cases linked to the city's nightlife.

Restrictions were fully lifted last week after three weeks.

NHS Grampian said its incident management team had now concluded that the cluster linked to the city's hospitality sector had ended.

More than 260 cases were associated with the cluster.

Any new cases are now not being linked.

The opening up of the hospitality trade on Wednesday last week followed a five-mile restriction on travel ending on the Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was grateful to the people of Aberdeen for complying with the rules that had been put in place.

The local lockdown restrictions, which affected 228,000 people in Aberdeen, were:

bars, cafes, restaurants and pubs were closed

no travel for more than five miles for leisure or holidays

no travel to the city for leisure or to visit friends and family, even if you lived in Aberdeenshire

no indoor visits with other households

visiting suspended for most hospitals

A £1m support fund was set up for the city, with grants of up to £1,500 available for hospitality businesses.

FACTS

F - Face coverings. These should be used in shops and on public transport (buses, trains and taxis)

A - Avoid crowded places.

C - Clean your hands frequently, using water and soap whenever possible.

T - Two metres - observe physical distancing.

S - Self-isolate and book a test if you are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.