Man jailed over armed police incident in Elgin
- 1 September 2020
A 27-year-old man at the centre of an armed police incident in Elgin has been jailed for 14 months.
An area around Findhorn Court in the Moray town had to be cordoned off for several hours on 22 April this year.
Liam Forsyth, from Elgin, pled guilty to a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.
He was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court.