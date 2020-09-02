Image copyright Google

A major section of the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) has been sold to a church.

King's Community Church has bought the section facing on to Ellon Road for an as yet undisclosed amount.

Aberdeen City Council said the remainder of the site at Bridge of Don was still for sale with the intention for it to be re-developed.

The church told followers on social media they had made the purchase debt-free and with no mortgage.

The AECC was replaced by The Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca), which opened last year.