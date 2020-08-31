NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Teenagers charged over fire at former Aberdeen school

  • 31 August 2020
Cordyce School
Image caption A fire caused extensive damage to Cordyce School in 2017

Two teenagers have been charged following a fire at a former school in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the Cordyce School building on Riverside Drive in Dyce on Friday 31 July. No-one was injured.

Police Scotland said two males aged 16 and 17 had now been charged in connection with the fire. A report will be submitted in due course.

Eight appliances were involved in tackling the blaze at its peak.

The same building was gutted by fire in 2017.

