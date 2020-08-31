Teenagers charged over fire at former Aberdeen school
Two teenagers have been charged following a fire at a former school in Aberdeen.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the Cordyce School building on Riverside Drive in Dyce on Friday 31 July. No-one was injured.
Police Scotland said two males aged 16 and 17 had now been charged in connection with the fire. A report will be submitted in due course.
Eight appliances were involved in tackling the blaze at its peak.
The same building was gutted by fire in 2017.