Image copyright Braemar Mountain Rescue Image caption Four walkers got into difficulty on Cairn Toul after completing a walk on Ben Macdui

Four walkers taking part in a fundraising event have been rescued in the Cairngorms.

The four men became exhausted during the hike and Braemar Mountain Rescue was called out at about 03:00 on Sunday.

The men were airlifted to safety in temperatures of around -10C (14F).

The rescue helicopter from Inverness could not reach the walkers at Cairn Toul due to low cloud, but picked them up further down the mountain.

It is believed one of the men was hypothermic, but recovered enough to walk to safety.

The group were taking part in a 24-hour walk for charity, and had already scaled Ben Macdui, before getting into difficulty on Cairn Toul.

Image copyright Braemar Mountain Rescue Team Image caption A rescue helicopter from Inverness picked up the walkers further down the mountain

Braemar Mountain Rescue team said that it was the fourth call-out in as many days the team had been involved in.

They said people were often ill-equipped or without the correct skills for the mountain environment and walkers should ensure they are prepared as temperatures become cooler.