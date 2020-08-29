Image copyright Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media. Image caption The Ninian Northern topside arrives in Shetland, transported by the world's largest construction vessel Pioneering Spirit

A giant oil platform has arrived in Shetland for decommissioning on board one of the world's biggest ships.

The top structure of the Ninian Northern platform was taken to Lerwick by Pioneering Spirit, then transferred to a barge.

The platform top will be broken up at a new heavy duty decommissioning facility, creating a number of jobs.

The platform was installed in 1978 and started producing in 1980, reaching a peak of 90,000 barrels a day.

Canadian Natural Resources ceased production at the Ninian Northern field, 100 miles north east of Shetland, in 2017.

The topside structure, weighing 14,200 tonnes, was lifted from its steel legs in just a few seconds on Friday by Pioneering Spirit, the world's largest construction ship, and arrived in Lerwick on Saturday.

97% recycling target

It was then transferred to the cargo barge Iron Lady ahead of decommissioning at the Dales Voe site where it is hoped 97% of the structure will be recycled.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: "The arrival of the Ninian Northern topside at our Dales Voe Base is a welcome boost to activity in Shetland amidst the Covid-19 downturn and another very important stage in the development of Lerwick's reputation as an active, leading centre for decommissioning.

"The pad is a significant addition to our unique quayside infrastructure, not only as a catalyst for handling larger offshore structures, but also in attracting the interest of the renewables sector for future projects, particularly floating offshore wind developments."

The Pioneering Spirit is 382m long and 124m wide, with twin hulls allowing it to move around a platform for lifting operations.

It also has a 5,000 tonne crane used for lifting lighter topsides.

Pioneering Spirit is due to return in 2022 to remove the jacket infrastructure at the Ninian Northern field.