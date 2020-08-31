Image caption Four people lost their lives in the crash in 2013

A fatal accident inquiry into a helicopter crash which killed four people off Shetland is due to get under way remotely.

A total of 18 people were on board when the Super Puma crashed in 2013.

Passengers Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, died.

The FAI is expected to begin on Monday morning.

Survivors of the crash and representatives from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are among those expected to give evidence.

The inquiry, before Derek Pyle, Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands, was previously delayed due to coronavirus measures.

Image caption Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle is presiding over the inquiry

A report in 2016 said flight instruments were "not monitored effectively" by the pilots in the moments leading up to the crash.

The AAIB said a lack of monitoring meant a reduction in air speed was not noticed by the pilots.

The report said attempts to recover control of the aircraft were too late, and that the impact with the water had been "survivable".