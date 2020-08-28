Image copyright Aberdeen Inspired Image caption The Aberdeen Christmas Village has been held since 2015

Aberdeen's Christmas Village will not be held this year, after councillors voted to cancel it.

The popular event - featuring funfair rides, market stalls and an ice rink - has been held since 2015.

Members of the strategic commissioning committee unanimously agreed not to proceed with it this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of organisers Aberdeen Inspired, said safety had to be the priority.

He said: "We obviously respect the decision that has been made by the council and we need to look at alternatives.

"We have to be safe in these difficult times."

Fireballs talks

The event was first held in 2015 in Union Terrace, but has been in Broad Street since 2017.

Instead, council officers have been instructed to come up with alternative uses for funding budgeted for this year's event to help support the city centre this Christmas.

Image caption The fireballs is a Hogmanay highlight

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing to see if the famous Stonehaven fireballs event at Hogmanay can happen.

The organisers are advising people from outside the town not to make plans to travel to see the event.

They say it has not been cancelled, and talks are continuing with Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland to see if it can take place.