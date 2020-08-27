Woman charged with attempted murder after fire in Aberdeen
- 27 August 2020
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a fire in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to Printfield Terrace in the early hours of Sunday 26 July.
Police said at the time that two men and a woman were taken to hospital as a precaution and other residents were evacuated from the block.
Police Scotland said a 47-year-old woman had now been charged and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.