NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman charged with attempted murder after fire in Aberdeen

  • 27 August 2020

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a fire in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Printfield Terrace in the early hours of Sunday 26 July.

Police said at the time that two men and a woman were taken to hospital as a precaution and other residents were evacuated from the block.

Police Scotland said a 47-year-old woman had now been charged and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

