A school says it is reviewing its breaktime policy after pupils were told to stay outside during a storm because of physical distancing concerns.

Storm Francis battered much of Scotland on Tuesday.

Some parents of pupils at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven complained after reports that children had to huddle under a tree in the playground for shelter.

Aberdeenshire Council said the issue was being looked at.

The issue emerged after parents took to social media to voice their concerns that pupils were left in the rain and wind.

One wrote: "Children need to stay outside the whole lunch time in the rain. Then they came back wet to the school and sit in the class with wide open windows.

"They need to stay outside because of the virus and social distance, but if they are standing very close to each other under a tree to not be wet is it OK?"

'New guidance'

The local authority said: "Unfortunately, due to insufficient indoor space to maintain physical distancing, pupils at Mackie Academy were told remain outside during breaktime and lunchtime during inclement weather.

"These arrangements were in line with Scottish government advice.

"A review of arrangements is being carried out by Mackie Academy's senior leadership team. New guidance will make it clearer where pupils can gather inside during breaktimes and lunchtimes when there are bad weather events."

The school said it planned to put up temporary shelters for pupils who wished to remain outside to help keep them dry in future.