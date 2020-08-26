Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Owain Bristow is the head of biology at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen

An air and sea search is continuing for a missing climber who fell from cliffs in Aberdeenshire.

Owain Bristow, 34, the head of biology at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen, went missing on Friday.

Emergency services had received a report of a man falling into the water near the Bullers of Buchan beauty spot.

Police dive teams have been assisted by a drone and the Coastguard, but so far they said they had found no sign of Mr Bristow.

Insp Andy Scott from Police Scotland said: "We have been carrying out extensive searches of the area, sadly so far without success.

"We have been keeping Owain's family informed throughout this activity."

Robert Gordon's College has been offering support to pupils.