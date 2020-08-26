Image caption Karen Aim was working in New Zealand

A man convicted of murdering an Orkney woman in New Zealand, when he was just 14 years old, has been denied parole.

Jah che Broughton killed 26-year-old Karen Aim in 2008 while she was on a working holiday in the country.

Broughton first became eligible for parole at the end of July.

However, the New Zealand Parole Board turned him down, ruling he should complete an intensive rehabilitation programme, scheduled to begin early next year.

He has been told he can apply for release again in February 2022.

In the weeks before he murdered Karen Aim, Broughton attacked another woman who survived the assault.

Image caption Broughton, shown in 2009, told the parole board he was sorry for what he had done

Two weeks later he then attacked Ms Aim, who was originally from Holm. She died in hospital from serious head wounds.

A graduate in printed textiles from Dundee University, Ms Aim had been doing design work for Marks & Spencer before she headed to New Zealand in 2006.

'Ray of sunshine'

Broughton admitted both crimes and was jailed for life.

The parole board received submissions from members of Ms Aim's family.

They were shown to Mr Broughton, who said he was sorry for his actions.

The board said there was still much work for Broughton to complete.

Relatives described Ms Aim at the time of her death as a "ray of sunshine".