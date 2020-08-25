Man charged with murder in court in Aberdeen
- 25 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-53906256?at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_custom4=047782C8-E6E8-11EA-9745-EAE9923C408C&at_medium=custom7&at_campaign=64&at_custom2=twitter&at_custom3=%40BBCScotlandNewsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with murder in Aberdeen.
ScotRail worker Clifford Anderson, 60, died after an incident in Jasmine Terrace on Sunday.
David Bain, 26, was charged with murder at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Relatives of Mr Anderson earlier said in a statement: "Cliff was a dearly beloved son, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all."
Mr Anderson had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.