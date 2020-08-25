Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Clifford Anderson died at the weekend

A man has appeared in court charged with murder in Aberdeen.

ScotRail worker Clifford Anderson, 60, died after an incident in Jasmine Terrace on Sunday.

David Bain, 26, was charged with murder at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Relatives of Mr Anderson earlier said in a statement: "Cliff was a dearly beloved son, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all."

Image caption Police were called to Jasmine Terrace on Sunday

Mr Anderson had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.