Image copyright Artisan Grower Image caption Robert and Michelle Sullivan run The Artisan Grower in Aberdeenshire

A Scottish farming couple have spoken of their surprise at featuring in the new music video from global superstars Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z.

The track Entrepreneur aims to raise awareness about black business people around the world.

Michelle and Robert Sullivan run The Artisan Grower in Premnay, near Insch, in Aberdeenshire.

They initially thought a request on Instagram to appear was a hoax, but they are now enjoying the limelight.

The couple, who have seven children, set up the business up about four years ago, specialising in microgreens and edible flowers.

Like many other businesses, they have had to adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, due to restaurants having to close.

Michelle told BBC Scotland's Call Kaye radio show: "We were just getting on with farming life and had an Instagram message. This one seemed a bit strange, asking if we wanted to feature in the video.

"I thought it must be a joke or something, a hoax.

"Being Christians, rap videos can be quite provocative, so we were a bit nervous. I said 'sure why not'.

"We gave them our email address and they sent us more information. It continued from there."

Image caption Pharrell Williams enjoyed huge success with Happy

The production company inquired about getting a film crew to them.

'Pleasantly surprised'

Michelle explained: "We did not feel ready. So I offered to film, and it turned out OK."

Before they knew it, the video was released.

"It's quite interesting, we knew nothing about the video aside from being documentary-style", Michelle said.

"We were pleasantly surprised, it's quite positive."

They are now awaiting some merchandise to arrive as a thank-you for their participation.