A 26-year-old has been charged in connection with murder after the death of a 60-year-old man in Aberdeen, police have said.

ScotRail worker Clifford Anderson died after an incident in Jasmine Terrace on Sunday.

Relatives said in a statement: "Cliff was a dearly beloved son, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all."

The man charged is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Mr Anderson had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.

Relatives added: "Cliff was a happy, friendly person. He was hard-working and dedicated to his job with ScotRail where he had been employed for over 30 years."

Det Insp Gary Winter, from the major investigation team, said: "My thoughts are with Cliff's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

"There will be a significant police presence and activity in the area whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident."

Police Scotland appealed for anyone with information to contact them.