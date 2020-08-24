Image copyright Robert Gordon's College Image caption Owain Bristow went missing on Friday

A missing climber believed to have fallen from sea cliffs in Aberdeenshire is a senior teacher.

Owain Bristow, the head of biology at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen, went missing on Friday.

Emergency services had received a report of a man falling into the water near the Bullers of Buchan beauty spot.

Police and coastguards using a drone and a helicopter have been leading the search. Aberdeen and Peterhead lifeboats have been combing the coast.

Robert Gordon's College is offering support to pupils.