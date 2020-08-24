Missing Aberdeenshire sea cliffs climber is senior teacher
- 24 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A missing climber believed to have fallen from sea cliffs in Aberdeenshire is a senior teacher.
Owain Bristow, the head of biology at Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen, went missing on Friday.
Emergency services had received a report of a man falling into the water near the Bullers of Buchan beauty spot.
Police and coastguards using a drone and a helicopter have been leading the search. Aberdeen and Peterhead lifeboats have been combing the coast.
Robert Gordon's College is offering support to pupils.