Image caption Four people died in the crash in 2013

A fatal accident inquiry into a helicopter crash that killed four people off Shetland is ready to start remotely next week.

A total of 18 people were on board when the Super Puma crashed in 2013.

Passengers Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester, died.

A hearing heard the FAI is ready to proceed from next Monday.

The inquiry, before Derek Pyle, Sheriff Principal of Grampian, Highland and Islands, was earlier delayed due to coronavirus measures.

In 2016, a report said flight instruments were "not monitored effectively" by the pilots in the moments leading up to the crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said a lack of monitoring meant a reduction in air speed was not noticed by the pilots.

Attempts to recover control of the aircraft were too late, they said.

The report also said the impact with the water had been "survivable".