Image caption A man was found seriously injured at a house in Jasmine Terrace and later died

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man who was found seriously injured at a house in Aberdeen.

Police were called to a property in the city's Jasmine Terrace at about 10:00.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.

Police Scotland said the incident "appeared to be isolated" and there was no wider threat to the local community. Officers appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Det Insp Gary Winter, from the major investigation team, said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident."