Search for climber after 'man falls from cliffs' near Bullers of Buchan
- 23 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Searches are taking place around the Aberdeenshire coast for a climber who is believed to have fallen from cliffs.
Emergency services received a report of a man falling into the water near the Bullers of Buchan beauty spot on Friday evening.
Police and coastguards using a drone and a helicopter have been leading the search.
Aberdeen and Peterhead lifeboats have also been combing the coastline.