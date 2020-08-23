Image copyright Anne Burgess/Geograph Image caption The man is believed to have fallen off cliffs near the Bullers of Buchan

Searches are taking place around the Aberdeenshire coast for a climber who is believed to have fallen from cliffs.

Emergency services received a report of a man falling into the water near the Bullers of Buchan beauty spot on Friday evening.

Police and coastguards using a drone and a helicopter have been leading the search.

Aberdeen and Peterhead lifeboats have also been combing the coastline.