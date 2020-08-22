Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Landslip train had reached almost 73mph

The wife of the train driver who died in the Aberdeenshire derailment has said her husband did everything he was told to do before the accident.

Stephanie McCullough said she could not stand people implying that "my beautiful kind husband was to blame".

The train had reached almost 73mph before it hit a landslip, according to a report published by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) on Friday.

The RAIB said this was within the 75mph limit on the line near Stonehaven.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the crash last week. Six others were injured.

Mr McCullough's widow posted a message on social media saying: "I can assure you Brett loved his job and did everything by the book."

She added that the "black box" recorder on the train had logged all communications between her husband and ScotRail staff.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury died after the train left the tracks

Mrs McCullough said: "When Brett was at Carmont, he was actually held there for 2 hours, when Brett was told to proceed back north he was told it was good to proceed at line speed that was 75mph, he was under that!!

"We also know Brett saw the landslide because the emergency brakes were applied. Many people don't know that you can't just stop a train! When the brakes are applied it could take up to a mile to stop a train, it's not instant like a car."

The RAIB report confirms that the accident took place at about 09:38, just a few minutes before the first reports reached the emergency services.

Investigators said all six vehicles of the train derailed after it struck the landslip 1.4 miles north-east of Carmont in Aberdeenshire.

Mrs McCullough's Facebook message added: "It's extremely hurtful to think people are judging Brett when they have absolutely no idea what they are talking about. Nobody should go to work and not come home.

"I have 3 heartbroken children here who Brett adored. His family was his world and he cared so much about people. Nobody can say a bad word about my kind gentle husband. Steph x."

Describing conditions at the time of the crash, the RAIB said there had been thunderstorms in the area, with 52mm (2in) of rain falling within the space of four hours. This is about 70% of the total monthly rainfall which could be expected in Aberdeenshire in August.

Image caption The train came off the tracks as it attempted to return to Stonehaven

The high-speed train - with two power cars and four carriages - had been operating the 06:38 service from Aberdeen to Glasgow.

It was initially stopped at Carmont at 06:59, after a northbound train reported a landslip further south, on the section of track between Carmont and Laurencekirk.

After sitting at Carmont for more than two hours, it was decided to move the train back to Stonehaven, to allow passengers to get off.

The driver was given permission to move north at 09:25, moving at 5mph initially as it crossed on to the northbound track, but then accelerating to 72.8mph.

The investigators said that, after it was derailed by the landslip, the train continued for 77 yards (70 metres) before hitting the parapet of a bridge.