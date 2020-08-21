Image copyright Google Image caption The school will reopen after an investigation by NHS Grampian

An Aberdeenshire school which was closed after two cases of coronavirus were discovered has been told it can reopen.

Peterhead Central School was closed on Thursday 13 August after a member of staff tested positive for the virus.

A second member of staff later tested positive and the decision was made to close the school for a week.

The primary school will reopen again on Monday 24 August following an investigation by NHS Grampian.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: "Following thorough investigation of the two cases linked to Peterhead Central Primary School, the incident management team is content for the school to re-open."

They added: "We have worked closely with Aberdeenshire Council and are reassured that all measures are in place to support the safety of both pupils and staff."

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said: "We are looking forward to welcoming pupils back to Peterhead Central when the school reopens on Monday following the conclusion of a thorough investigation by NHS Grampian's Incident Management Team."