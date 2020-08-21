Image caption The train had been travelling at more than 70mph

The train which derailed in Aberdeenshire, leaving three men dead, had reached almost 73mph before it hit a landslip, a report has said.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died near Stonehaven. Six others were injured.

The train derailed after hitting a landslip following heavy rain.

An initial report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said its speed had reached 72.8 mph (117.1 km/h).

The RAIB said this was "within the maximum permitted of 75 mph (120 km/h) on this stretch of line".

The 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service crashed near Carmont.

It had turned back towards Aberdeen after reports of a landslip further down the track.

It had travelled more than a mile when it was derailed after hitting a separate landslip.

A one-minute silence was held at railway stations on Wednesday across the UK to honour the three men killed.

Family members of the men who lost their lives were among those who gathered at Aberdeen station.

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has asked Network Rail to produce an interim report by 1 September.