Image copyright Kevin Bain Image caption Kevin Bain said Skye seemed none the worse for her ordeal

A man washed out to sea as he tried to save his struggling pet dog has said he thought he was a "goner".

Kevin Bain, 41, went after three-year-old Labrador, Skye, after she got caught in currents at Aberdeen beach.

They both got carried out to sea as members of the public raised the alarm, but managed to make it back to shore as RNLI and Coastguard personnel arrived.

He said of going in after Skye: "It was natural instinct as she is like a child to my wife and I."

The drama unfolded on Thursday evening.

Car salesman Mr Bain said they had gone for a walk near the beach, and Skye - a "pretty good swimmer" - got washed away.

He said: "I got hold of her, but then it's a bit of a blur. Being out at sea was scary.

"I thought I had the strength, I was holding onto her and trying to swim back. I was just trying to save her. My legs were gone, but I made it back to shore.

"I had taken in quite a bit of water. I thought I was a goner."

Mr Bain believes he may have been in the water for about 20 minutes, and ended up about 150 yards (137 metres) up the coast.

Glasses still in hand

A Coastguard helicopter airlifted Mr Bain to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary from the beach, before he was released later in the evening.

He recalled getting ashore and said: "I still had my glasses in my hand - I could not believe it. It's the only decent pair I have."

However he then managed to lose them, although he believes he may have left them at the hospital.

As for Skye, he said she seemed "none the worse" for her ordeal.

"I would like to give out a huge thank you to all that helped me," he added.