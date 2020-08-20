Man airlifted to hospital after saving dog

Image copyright Getty Images

A man who got into difficulty in the water while trying to save his stranded dog has been airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Donmouth in Aberdeen after receiving reports of a person in the water.

The man was in the water for about half an hour before he was rescued by the Aberdeen lifeboat team.

A woman was also airlifted and taken to hospital on the advice of the helicopter doctor, although she was not in the water.

Their current condition is unknown, but the Coastguard service said the pair were conscious and breathing when they arrived at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The dog is also safe and well.

A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: "We were called out to the incident at 17:25, with coastguard teams from Aberdeen and Cruden Bay in attendance along with a helicopter.

"The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, along with a female casualty who was not in the water."